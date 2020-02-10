Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $196.60 million and $118.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003613 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,088,776,609 coins and its circulating supply is 557,504,766 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

