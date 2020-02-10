All Sports Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $441,639.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

