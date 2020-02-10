Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AGN opened at $197.05 on Monday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

