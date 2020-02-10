Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Allergan worth $184,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGN. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

AGN stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.65. 3,667,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.76.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

