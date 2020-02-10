Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Allergan comprises about 1.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $7,994,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,667. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.61. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

