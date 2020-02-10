Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ: AMOT) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Allied Motion Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Get Allied Motion Technologies Inc alerts:

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,489,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,688.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,615 shares of company stock worth $1,917,434. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.