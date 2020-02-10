Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

