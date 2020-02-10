Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

