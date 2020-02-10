Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$57.70. 218,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$46.30 and a one year high of C$57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.71.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

