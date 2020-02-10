Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

