Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $721,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,508.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,509.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

