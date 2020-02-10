Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,508.68. 1,418,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,509.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

