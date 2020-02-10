Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,508.71. The stock had a trading volume of 998,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

