Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

