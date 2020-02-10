Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $30,509,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.