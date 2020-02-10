Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

