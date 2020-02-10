Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

