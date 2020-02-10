ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.