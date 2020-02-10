alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.21 ($20.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AOX traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €18.24 ($21.21). 266,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

