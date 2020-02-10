Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

