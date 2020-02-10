Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $126.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $127.66 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $210.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $634.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.30 million to $635.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $682.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

