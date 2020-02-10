Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $42.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,122.19. 2,080,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,051.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

