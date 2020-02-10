Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $45.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,051.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

