Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of AMCX opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

