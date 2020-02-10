AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. AMERCO comprises approximately 2.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMERCO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.00. 48,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $333.41 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

