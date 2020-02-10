American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Media headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected American Express’ ranking:

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.