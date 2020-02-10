American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of American Financial Group worth $33,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.