American International Group Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

