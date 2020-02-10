American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $365.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $105,076 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.