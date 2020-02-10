American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

AMT traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.96. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.05 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

