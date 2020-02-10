AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

