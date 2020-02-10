Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $1,248,113.30 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 454,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,156. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

