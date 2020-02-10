Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $175.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

