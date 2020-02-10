Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells $93,131.60 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.77. 454,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,156. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.