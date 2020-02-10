AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.57. 374,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

