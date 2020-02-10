AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. 14,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

