AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $98.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.