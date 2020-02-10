Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells $99,331.00 in Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMGN stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $214.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

