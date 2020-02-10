Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 9th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

