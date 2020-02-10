Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Amgen worth $251,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.42. 2,142,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,534. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

