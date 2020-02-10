Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $75,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $4,744,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.