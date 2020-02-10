Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 -1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. 2,806,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

