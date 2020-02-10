AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

