AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $202,866.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,688,953,301 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

