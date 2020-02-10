Analysts Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to report sales of $413.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.70 million and the lowest is $410.90 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $394.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.