Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,926. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

