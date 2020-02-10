Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -419.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

