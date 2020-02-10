Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,718. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

