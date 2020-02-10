Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

IBN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,005. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 465,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

