Analysts Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.14. 800,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at $187,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $50,409. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 785,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

